Chicopee Police looking to identify armed robbery suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are trying to identify the suspect in the photo who they say was involved in an armed robbery at Sam’s Convenience Store Wednesday evening.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, police received a call about the armed robbery at 147 Broadway around 5:45 p.m.

Officer Wilk said the caller told police a male described as 5’5 tall, wearing a black jacket came in the store waving a gun and demanded money before running off.

You are asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740, if you know or recognize the suspect in the photo.