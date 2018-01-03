Agawam police officer taken to hospital after cruiser-car accident

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam police officer was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a cruiser and another vehicle on Suffield Street Wednesday morning.

Agawam Police Sgt. Dan Bonafilia told 22News the officer received minor injuries in the crash. He has since been released from the hospital.

Bonafilia said the driver of the other car involved was a 19-year-old man, whose name is not being released at this time. It was originally thought he was trapped inside his car, but Bonafilia said he was not.

Agawam police are still investigating the Wednesday morning crash.