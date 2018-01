SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A multi-car accident is causing delays on I-91 North in Springfield.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Benjamin Joress told 22News five cars were involved in the accident, causing the closure of the left and middle lanes before Exit 3.

Joress said there were no serious injuries.

Traffic is backed up from Exit 2 to the Connecticut state line.

