30 condominiums planned to be built near Berkshire East

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire East has a plan to build a new housing complex.

As you walk into the main lodge at Berkshire East, you’ll see renderings of “Berkshire Highland Homes, a new “recreational community” they have planned.

The ski resort is in preliminary talks with the town of Hawley to build up to 30 condominium style homes on resort property. They would be built on the west side of the mountain, off Bozrah Road.

Berkshire East talked about their proposal with the Hawley Planning Board Wednesday afternoon.

Gabe Porter-Henry, Director of Marketing at Berkshire East, told 22News, “They’ll be single units on the west side of the mountain that can really help some of the housing issues we have Charlemont, which is now becoming a year-round destination in terms of recreation.”

Hawley Planning Board Chairman Henry Eggert told 22News they plan to vote on the proposal, in six to eight weeks.

If the town approves the project, construction could begin this year.