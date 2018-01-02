What’s happening in western Massachusetts in 2018?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that 2017 is behind us, it’s time to look forward to new beginnings.

The New Year is shining brightly over western Massachusetts. Now that fireworks have ended, and the parties have dispersed, it’s time to take a look at everything 2018 has to offer.

MGM SPRINGFIELD

We’ve watched MGM Springfield take shape right before our eyes, and soon enough, the years of planning, building, and waiting will finally be over.

The casino will open it’s doors this September, a moment that will transform the skyline of Springfield, and open a new world of possibilities.

CRRC

CRRC is set to manufacture their very first MBTA rail cars in Springfield, which will be delivered to Boston. The company has also secured contracts with other U.S. cities such as Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

“I have a feeling this is going to become a really significant flagship for manufacturing and assembly of rail cars here in the U.S.,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA SALES

A new year also means a new source of revenue for Massachusetts. Come July 1st, recreational pot shops will officially be able to open their doors.

The state’s brand new Cannabis Control Commission is deciding where else you can purchase pot and whether or not you could be able to get it delivered right to your home. The CCC is aiming to file its final regulations by March 9.

