WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of using fake money.

According to a post on the Westfield Detective Bureau’s Facebook page, the man is suspected of passing several counterfeit bills.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to contact Westfield Police Detective Edwards at 413-642-9389 or T.Edwards@cityofwestfield.org. You can also message their Facebook page, here. Your name will remain confidential.