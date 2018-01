WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck accident may slow you down a bit if you are driving through downtown Westfield Tuesday morning.

Westfield Police Lt. Kevin Bard told 22News that a tractor trailer struck a fire hydrant near the corner of North Elm Street and Harvard Street at around 5:00 A.M.

Bard said that no one was hurt, but North Elm Street is down to a single lane in each direction. He said that the crash is expected to be cleared very soon.