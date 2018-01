The beginning of the year is all about setting goals and making positive changes. Lauren visited Healthtrax Fitness in West Springfield to take their most popular group training class, called “Tribe”

Healthtrax Fitness West Springfield

155 Ashley Avenue

(413) 781-0181

Healthtrax Fitness East Longmeadow

45 Crane Avenue

(413) 525-3931



To visit their website, click here

Promotional Consideration Provided By: Healthtrax Fitness