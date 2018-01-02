Stop & Shop in Westfield closed after broken pipe problem

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stop & Shop in Westfield was closed early on Tuesday night due to a broken pipe.

Westfield Deputy Police Chief Patrick Egloff told 22News the broken pipe caused issues with the sprinkler system around 3:30 p.m.

The store had to close early as crews worked to make repairs.



Deputy Chief Egloff said this was just one of many calls for broken pipes around Westfield today.



No word as to when the pipe would be repaired.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.