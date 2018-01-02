Some districts delaying school openings due to sub-zero chill

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It is so cold outside that several schools are closed or delayed Tuesday morning.

The Norris School in Southampton is just one of several schools in the region where students will be arriving two hours later than normal.

All of the Hampshire Regional School District, the Mohawk Trail Regional School District, the Pioneer Valley Regional School District, the Gill-Montague Regional School District, the Gateway Regional School District, and the Quabbin Regional School District have been delayed for two hours Tuesday. First Lutheran School in Holyoke has cancelled classes for the day.

If your children are headed out to the bus stop or to walk to school, make sure that they are properly dressed for these freezing temperatures, with warm coats, hats, gloves, and scarves.