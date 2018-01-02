Sneak Peek: ‘The Profit of Marijuana Country’

(CNBC) Recreational marijuana is now legal in eight states, including California, where people are expected to spend about $6 billion a year on weed by 2020.

Humboldt County in Northern California is what many consider the marijuana capital of America.

Alex Moore has invested millions in Honeydew Farms, which has nearly three acres of open-air pot plants and twenty-two greenhouses – all of it legal.

It may be legal in California, but the Federal Government still considers weed to be illegal.

“If the federal government’s going to start somewhere, I would hope they would start with the big black market producers crossing state lines,” said Moore.

