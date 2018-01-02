School closings and delays Tuesday

Farmington River Regional School District – 2 hour delay / no morning preschool

First Lutheran School – Closed

Four Rivers Charter School – 2 Hour Delay

Franklin County Technical School – 2 hour delay

Gateway Regional School District – 2 hour delay

Gill-Montague Regional School District – 2 hour delay

Greenfield Schools –  2 hour delay / no morning preschool

Hampshire Regional School District –  2 hour delay / no morning preschool

Mohawk Trail Reg. School District – 2 hour delay

Pioneer Valley Regional School District – 2 hour delay

Quabbin Regional School District: 2 hour delay/no morning preschool

Rowe Elementary School – 2 hour delay