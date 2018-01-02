Online threats preceded deputy’s death

(NBC News) A sheriff’s deputy in suburban Denver, Colorado was killed in what authorities are calling an apparent “ambush.”

Friends, family and members of the community gathered Monday to mourn the loss of Douglas County sheriff’s deputy Zach Parrish.

The 29-year old husband and father of two was killed Sunday during an apparent ambush.

Parish was shot and killed after he responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex.

Authorities say the suspected gunman fired more than 100 rounds. Parrish, four other officers and two civilians were hit.

The suspect, Matthew Riehl, age 37, was killed by a swat team.

Rhiel was veteran of the Iraq war and recently, he posted angry messages online, some going after law enforcement.

