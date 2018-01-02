New, modern facility could replace 1970s Springfield Police Department HQ

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for a new home.

Built in 1970, Springfield Police Headquarters on Pearl Street is just too old, too small, and too costly to maintain. Engineers say it would cost $95-million to renovate the old building and $85 million to build a new one.

The plan is to build the new station in the parking lot next door. The old station would be demolished and turned into the new parking lot.

22News spoke with both the police commissioner and city officials about the plan.

“It was designed in a different era, it’s 1970’s policing,” Commissioner John Barbieri said. “The amount of arrests were no where near what they are today. They amount of interrogation that result from arrest. We have a lot more serious arrests than we did in 1970.”

Chief Economic Development Officer Kevin Kennedy told 22News “That will be up to the mayor and the city council and the chief financial officer to decide whether we can afford it or not, but from the point of view of is it necessary and do we need it and could we use it, the answer to that is simply, yes.”

And Springfield has to hope the state approves a bill that would put $45 million toward the construction. The city would be on the hook for the rest.

If things move quickly, the hope is to have the new station by 2021.