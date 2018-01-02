Massachusetts looking to set date for primary elections

BOSTON (WWLP) – Voters will head to the polls later this year to vote for Governor, congressional seats and state legislators as well as ballot questions. But the date is still undecided for the primary election.

State law typically sets the primary election date seven weeks before the general election, but this year that date coincides with the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur. The secretary of state’s office is now considering options for a new date.

The Secretary of State can change the date to fall within seven days of the second Tuesday in September if an election date falls on a religious holiday. But it has to be soon enough to give military voters time to get their absentee ballots.

“We need the time to make sure the November election, which after all is the major event, the November election, is one that every voter can participate in,” Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin explained to 22News.

Secretary Galvin told 22News that the final primary will not conflict with any Jewish holidays around that time and is considering moving it to September 4 or 6.