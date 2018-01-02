Man arrested after bizarre spa assault

(WESH) A man has been arrested after he attacked a woman at a spa in Florida.

Eric Grenier, 30, is accused of spraying a chemical on the face of an employee at the Herbal Spa and Massage in Ocoee, according to officials with the Ocoee Police Department.

Grenier and the victim both ran out of the spa in opposite directions, police said.

When the woman returned to wash her face, Grenier came back and put a rope around her neck, but she escaped.

Grenier ran after her, but eventually got into an SUV and drove off, police said.

Officers eventually caught up to him and took him into custody.

Grenier was arrested in June for allegedly stealing a pair of wheelchair ramps from a woman.

The woman, Vincenza Curry, said Grenier was walking around the neighborhood offering to sell meat to people and later stole the ramps from her home for $1,400 worth of scrap metal.

