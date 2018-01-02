It’s been below zero 7 nights in a row! Record-breaking cold continues

(WWLP) – This cold is relentless and record-breaking.

We broke yet another overnight low temperature record at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee Tuesday morning. The previous record low for January 2nd was -9 set in 1999. We dropped to -15 degrees overnight. The coldest-ever temperature record for any date at Westover is -22 set in February of 1961.

We have now been below zero at night for seven nights in a row. The last day we were in the 30s was Christmas Day.

We’ve broken four low temperature records in one week, and high temperatures this past week have averaged near 14 degrees, when we should be closer to 34 degrees. A full 20 degrees below normal!

The time of year that is typically the coldest isn’t even here yet! On average, we are coldest by mid-January as high temperatures average down to 31 degrees before climbing back into the mid 30s by mid-February.

The good news is that the outlook for the second week of January pushes the colder-than-normal air into the middle of the United States, which gives us a good chance of getting back into the 30s, at least.

