I-91 on-ramp in West Springfield closed after tractor trailer rolled over

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have shutdown an on-ramp to I-91 in West Springfield after a tractor trailer rolled over Tuesday evening.

The TT unit rolled over on the connector road from Route 5 North to I-91 South just before 4 p.m., police say.

State Police Trooper Richard Couture told 22News the driver was not seriously hurt.

Drivers are being detoured on to I-91 North where they’ll be turned around at Exit 15 to head south.

There is no word on when the on-ramp will reopen.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.