Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse swears in for first 4 year term

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The new year comes new energy for city government.



For Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, it was his 4th term as mayor, but his first 4 year term.



Mayor Morse told 22News the longer term will allow him to dive deeper into government because he won’t have to start campaigning in 10 months.

Mayor Morse was sworn in by the city clerk, along with the city council and school committee.

Mayor Morse touted accomplishments including Holyoke’s rising property values and lower crime rates.

He also said he is proud of turning vacant building into tax contributing businesses. We asked him about his priorities in the term



“Continuing to revitalize the downtown,” said Mayor Morse. “We see a lot of development in the works. We see a lot of new housing units, new projects, cleaning up brownfield sites, but we still have a number of properties left to clean up.”



The Mayor also said he wants to reform the finance department, and continue to improve the schools. He called on each citizen to play an active role in the making Holyoke a better place.