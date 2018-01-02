Hoda Kotb named co-anchor of TODAY, replacing Matt Lauer

(WWLP) – Hoda Kotb has been named the new co-anchor of TODAY on NBC, joining Savannah Gunthrie on the desk.

The official announcement was made at the opening of Tuesday morning’s show.

“It’s 2018 and we are kicking the year off right, because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of TODAY,” Gunthrie said. “Let’s give her a round of applause! This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made, and I am so thrilled!”

Congratulations @hodakotb Just officially named new co-host of @TODAYshow along side @SavannahGuthrie What a great team to wake up to! — Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) January 2, 2018

Kotb joined NBC News in 1998 as a Dateline correspondent and has been co-hosting the fourth hour of the TODAY show with Kathie Lee Gifford for ten years.

So happy for my dear friend @hodakotb !! Congratulations on being named the new Co Anchor of @TODAYshow !! Nobody does it better!! — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) January 2, 2018

Kotb replaces Matt Laur, whose career at NBC was cut short amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Kotb was on the desk with Gunthrie to announce his firing back in November, and has been filling in ever since.

Kotb will continue co-hosting the 10:00 a.m. hour of TODAY with Gifford.