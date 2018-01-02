Heroin, pills allegedly found in man’s car after Chicopee crash

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Shutesbury man was arrested in Chicopee after police allegedly found heroin and pills in his car after a crash on Memorial Drive.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers were called to the crash the evening of December 29. When they got there, 53-year-old Sheldon Destromp was allegedly trying to drive away, but officers caught up to him.

Wilk said a woman driving the other car involved in the crash told officers Destromp rear-ended her at a stop sign, and struck her car again in his attempt to get away.

Destromp allegedly appeared lethargic and unsteady. Wilk said the officer dealing with Destromp noticed his pupils were pin-sized, which he said is a clear sign of opioid use. When asked about drug use, Destromp allegedly told the officer he was a good guy and kept putting his hands in his pockets. He was arrested shortly after based on the officer’s investigation and his attempt to leave the site of the crash.

Officers searched Destromp’s car after taking him into custody, and allegedly found 47 bags of “Thumbs Up” heroin, 9 clear pill capsules filled with a brown-green powder and nine wrapped straws. He has been charged with OUI drugs, possession of a Class A drug, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Destromp was released on $540 bail. The woman whose car was rear-ended was treated for injuries by EMTs at the site of the crash.