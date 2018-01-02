Health care advocates concerned with new tax reform law

BOSTON (WWLP) – Advocates with the organization “Health Care For All” are concerned that the new federal tax law could cut health insurance coverage for millions of Americans.

President Donald Trump recently signed a federal tax reform bill into law that changes tax policies for both individuals and businesses.

The legislation also includes a measure that repeals the individual mandate which requires people to have a minimum level of health coverage.

In a statement to 22News, the organization’s Executive Director Amy Rosenthal said, in part:

“Repealing the individual mandate will result in 13 million people nationwide losing their health insurance coverage, as well as a steep increase in premiums and the potential collapse of insurance markets in states across the country.”

But supporters of repealing the mandate from the Affordable Care Act don’t believe the government should force people to buy health insurance.

Massachusetts has a statewide individual mandate, so this area of the new tax law won’t change the state’s health care policies.