Having car trouble? It could be the cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cold weather has been causing all kinds of car trouble for drivers in western Massachusetts this week.



Mechanics said these frigid temperatures have been causing so many people car trouble, that they’ve been running out of new car batteries.



Bitterly cold temperatures over the last week have had some drivers in western Massachusetts getting behind the wheel to find their battery won’t start.



“Just yesterday. My father has, he had a dead battery due to the cold,” said Adam Chambers of Springfield. “He came out and his truck was dead and he couldn’t go to work. I had to come out and save him and jump start him.”



Car batteries are built to last around five years, but some can’t keep up with the cold. At walts Brothers Auto Repair in West Springfield, the shop completely ran out of car batteries on Tuesday.

“Cold weather the batteries are a killer,” Jack Walts, owner of Walts Brothers Auto Repair told 22News. “I think today we had three towed in with bad batteries. Installed the batteries, we actually ran out and we keep about twenty in stock. We have more coming in later today.”

Mechanics said there are steps you can take before the temperature drops to make sure your car is better equipped for the cold.

The owner of Walts Auto Repair told 22News drivers should be checking their oil when the weather is cold, and recommend leaving wiper blades up on the glass when you turn the car off, to avoid freezing and breaking the wiper transmission.

The auto shop said if you’re buying a new battery, investing in a larger one will last you longer and save you money in the long run.