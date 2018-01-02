Group forced to reveal ballot question donors

BOSTON (AP) — The president of a group that funneled donations to two ballot question committees said he was happy to comply with state campaign finance officials after they required the group to disclose their donors.

Officials said Tuesday the Massachusetts-based Strong Economy for Growth spent $1,168,000 on the questions. Most of the money — $990,000 — helped support a question that would have lifted state caps on charter schools.

The group also funneled $178,000 to a group opposed to a question to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

The Office of Campaign and Political Finance required Strong Economy for Growth to form a ballot question committee, disclose its donors, and pay $31,000 for violating campaign finance laws.

The group also agreed not to engage in election-related activity in Massachusetts through 2018.

Strong Economy for Growth President Rob Haskins said the nonprofit formed in 2013 to advocate for job creation, education and public safety.

