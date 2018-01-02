Greenfield Town Council to decide on new leadership positions

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield’s new Town Council is meeting for the first time this year on Tuesday. They’re focused on improving infrastructure and bringing in more money to the city.

Town Council members will be going over their January agenda at Tuesday night’s meeting and then officially swearing in their new president, vice president, and treasurer.

Karen Renaud is expected to be appointed Council President, and Penny Ricketts the Vice President. Ricketts said the new council is focused on boosting the local economy.

“I think we will work well to try and bring more into Greenfield,” she said. “That will be the focus is really pushing for the businesses and helping the businesses learn to market themselves better. This will be a brand new council, mostly progressive people are just worried.”

Ricketts told 22News they’ll soon decide whether the city should build a new public safety complex, a new public library, and expand the town common.

The Town Council meeting is at the planning office on Main Street and is expected to wrap up around 7 p.m.