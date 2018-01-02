Freezing temperatures mean more heating in homes

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Record-breaking, freezing temperatures have western Massachusetts residents taking a closer look at their heating systems.

With temperatures dropping to single digits and even below zero, layering up isn’t the only option to stay warm.

Pioneer Heating and Cooling recommend raising your thermostat higher than normal during this stretch of cold weather. They’re also recommending you keep your thermostat between 68 and 70 degrees, to prevent the cold from causing any damages to your home.

Pioneer Heating and Cooling’s Nick Ruggiano told 22News, “Everything inside of your house needs to be heated. Your windows, walls, everything inside the place is going to hold that temperature better if you maintain that temperature in the house.”

One of the more common damages cold weather can cause are frozen pipes. Timothy Gochinski, owner of Pioneer Heating and Cooling, said, “If the interior of the building is down to 55 degrees, the boiler isnt working the space, isnt heating, and if it wasn’t insulated, it could freeze the pipe.”

Once that pipe freezes, it can burst and cause severe damage in your home.

One of the things you can do at home is to consistently check your furnace filter. And if you heat with oil, Pioneer Heating and Cooling recommend to have a quarter of your tank filled at all times.

It’s also important to move any furniture in your home that may be blocking your vents, to get the most out of your heating source.