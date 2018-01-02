The holidays are technically over, but some of your trees are probably still up – so there’s no excuse for not feeling in the giving mood. Chris Wojcik, from the Food Bank of Western Mass, came to tell us what his organization needs this winter.
The holidays are technically over, but some of your trees are probably still up – so there’s no excuse for not feeling in the giving mood. Chris Wojcik, from the Food Bank of Western Mass, came to tell us what his organization needs this winter.
Advertisement
Advertisement