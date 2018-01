EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Easthampton put out a fire Tuesday night at a two family home .



Easthampton dispatch told 22News the fire started at 13 Waters Street after 8 p.m.

The fire is now out, but crews are still there working to clean up.



There is no word on if anyone is without a home, or the cause of the fire.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.