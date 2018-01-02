Falling during frigid temperatures can be risky for older adults

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This time of year winter weather poses a particular risk for older adults.



According to the National Council on Aging, falls are the leading cause of injuries among older Americans.

In West Springfield, the council on aging said there have already been local residents injured in falls this winter.

The Council on Aging said any slip could mean a fracture for an older person. They recommend taking it slow outside, and wearing shoes suited for the weather.



“You know getting off balance and stuff like that, so it is a big deal for the old folks,” said Kevin Poirier. “They should have somebody with them at all times when it gets slippery like this just to be safe.”



The West Springfield Council on Aging said for an older person, even a small fall could result in a fracture.