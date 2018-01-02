Easthampton’s elected officials sworn into office

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens filled the public safety complex in Easthampton to witness Mayor Nicole LaChapelle and several other city council and school committee members sworn into office for 2018.

Public safety, transportation and education are LaChapelle’s top priorities for 2018. Congressman Richard Neal has been endorsing her since the beginning of her campaign.

In congressman Neal’s speech he said Easthampton is in good hands with her in office.

Mayor LaChapelle told 22News how she plans to make her presence felt in the city.

“I’m going to be knocking on doors checking in with residents see how they feel with the first couple of weeks and then in six months and make sure we have a good face to face conversation,” said Mayor LaChapelle. “I’m looking forward to getting into the schools and participating in the curriculum.”

Mayor LaChapelle is only the third mayor of Easthampton in the city’s history Mayor LaChapelle said she entered the race to ensure Easthampton remained the same type of place she moved to 20-years-ago.