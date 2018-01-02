David Narkewicz sworn-in as Mayor of Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz and dozens of city officials were sworn into office Tuesday.

Re-elected Mayor David Narkewicz has a list of goals for 2018 and in order for them to be accomplished he told 22News that he must address the city’s budget plan.

Mayor Narkewicz told 22News his focuses are on the city’s education system as well as the city’s infrastructure and economic development.

He said proper use of the city’s budget plan is essential to continue to improve the work he started when he was first elected mayor of Northampton in 2011.

“All the other things that I mentioned require money, they require planning,” said Mayor Narkewicz. “So a lot of what we do at this local level is how do we figure out how to allocate the precious tax resources that our citizens have given us to work with.”

Narkewicz coasted to a third term in office with 79 percent of the votes in the 2017 election.

Narkewicz and other city officials also plan to make sure Northampton stays affordable for families, veterans and seniors.