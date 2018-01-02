Can you identify him? Man accused of tricking Florida woman into sending money

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify a man accused of tricking an elderly Florida woman into sending him thousands of dollars.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the suspect contacted the elderly woman on December 18, claiming to be her grandson. He allegedly asked her to send him $2,400 to help him get out of trouble after getting into a car crash.

Wilk said the woman went to a Walmart in Florida and sent the money to the Walmart store in Chicopee. Before going into the store to retrieve the money, Wilk said the suspect parked at the Applebee’s restaurant nearby.

He is not the woman’s grandson and is not known to anyone in the victim’s family.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1740 or message their Facebook page.