$361M up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a big jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.



The Jackpot increased on Tuesday to $361-million. The cash option is an estimated $225-million.



The Jackpot was last hit on October 13 when a $43-million was shared on tickets sold in Michigan and Rhode Island.



One woman told 22News why she plays the lottery.



“I only play when it’s big money anyway,” said Kathryn Szarek of Indian Orchard. “I’m like most other people, but can’t win if you don’t try, so try it.”

Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers are: 1, 42, 47, 64, 70.

Mega Ball: 22