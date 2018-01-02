2 Ludlow men arrested in Chicopee after heroin, needles allegedly found in car

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Ludlow residents were arrested in Chicopee after police allegedly found heroin and hypodermic needles in a parked car on New Year’s Eve.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 33-year-old Zachary Szczebak and 32-year-old Dennis Taylor have been charged with possession of a Class A drug, a subsequent offense for each man.

Wilk said an officer on patrol came across a car parked on Yelle Street around 6:00 that night, behind a diner that was closed. When the officer went up to the car to talk to the men inside, he allegedly saw a spoon with white residue and an empty baggie on the passenger-side floor. When the passenger was asked to get out of the car, a hypodermic needle allegedly fell out of his lap.

Wilk said Chicopee Police Dog Kane began to search the car and found several more hypodermic syringes, empty heroin baggies, and ten packets of “Emergency Exit” heroin. The two men were arrested and taken to the Chicopee Police Department.

Taylor, who also had two warrants, was released on $805 bail, while Szczebak was released on personal recognizance and $40 bail.