Why is it SO cold? When will it warm up?

(WWLP) – We started 2018 just as we ended 2017, with record-breaking cold!

We’ve had some pretty amazing cold over the past week. It’s been below zero for six nights in a row.

The last time we had high temperatures in the 30s or higher was on Christmas Day, and the last time we had highs in the 20s or warmer was December 26. We’ve broken 3 overnight low temperature records in just the past week.

A deep plunge in the jet stream has allowed so much cold air to drop in from Canada, with constant reinforcing shots of cold air. Clear nights and very dry air have helped keep it cool as well.

When will we see a warmup?

Or at least temperatures in the 30s again? Well, we’re seeing signs of a pattern shift, but not until the early or middle part of next week. The jet stream looks to retreat to the north, pushing some of the coldest air with it.

That should bring a little thaw to the area. Not necessarily above average, but better than the well below average temperatures we’ve had lately.