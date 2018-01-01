Westfield family welcomes new baby on New Year’s Day

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield family got a special delivery this New Year’s: a baby girl born at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Sonika Thakur was welcomed into the world early New Year’s morning at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield.

Her birth on New Year’s Day was an unexpected surprise for her mother and father; she arrived eight days earlier than her expected due date.

“It’s just like a new year gift,” her father, Bhupendra Thakur, said. “And it’s really surprised that she born on New Year’s because we were expecting on 9th, so it’s a big surprise.”

Bhupendra told 22News that her name means “gold.” And his wish is for her to be healthy.

And she’ll be well loved. She joins a family of five sisters and one brother who are eager to meet her.