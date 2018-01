Westfield family welcomes new baby on New Year’s Day

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield family got a special delivery this New Year’s: a baby girl born at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Sonika Thakur¬†was welcomed into the world early New Year’s morning at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield.

Her birth on New Year’s Day was an unexpected surprise for her mother and father; she arrived eight days earlier than her expected due date.

“It’s just like a new year gift,” her father, Bhupendra Thakur, said. “And it’s really surprised that she born on New Year’s because we were expecting on 9th, so it’s a big surprise.”

Bhupendra told 22News that her name means “gold.” And his wish is for her to be healthy.

And she’ll be well loved. She joins a family of five sisters and one brother who are eager to meet her.