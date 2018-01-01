Undercover police to conduct alcohol compliance checks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police will be conducting compliance checks at all city bars, restaurants, and businesses that sell alcohol beginning Monday.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, undercover Springfield police cadets will be sent out to these businesses to see if they are illegally serving alcohol to people underage.

“We want to make businesses aware they need to be thoroughly checking IDs and not selling alcohol to people under 21,” Walsh said.

The cadets will order alcohol without showing an ID to see if they will be asked for one before being served. Businesses in violation can have their liquor licenses suspended or revoked, all depending on their history with the license commission.

The CDC found that excessive underage drinking is responsible for more than 4,000 deaths among youth each year. The CDC also reports that on average, underage drinkers consume more drinks per drinking occasion than adults.

The compliance checks will be done throughout the year.