UMass Marching Band performing in 129th Rose Parade in California

PASADENA, Calif. (WWLP) – The UMass Marching Band is in California this New Year’s Day to perform in the 129th annual Rose Parade.
Giant floral floats will pass through the streets of Pasadena, along with marching bands and thousands of spectators. The Rose Bowl college football game will begin as soon as the parade is finished.
The UMass marching band is one of just three collegiate bands performing in the parade.
Band director Timothy Anderson told 22News that participating in the parade is a great honor.
The 400-member band plans to perform “Firework” by singer Katy Perry, along with the UMass fight song, and “God Bless America.”
