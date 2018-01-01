UMass Marching Band performing in 129th Rose Parade in California

PASADENA, Calif. (WWLP) – The UMass Marching Band is in California this New Year’s Day to perform in the 129th annual Rose Parade.

.@UMassBand walking through the dark streets of Pasadena to the start of the @RoseParade #UMassRoses pic.twitter.com/EsTPCllqFR — UMass Amherst (@UMassAmherst) January 1, 2018

Giant floral floats will pass through the streets of Pasadena, along with marching bands and thousands of spectators. The Rose Bowl college football game will begin as soon as the parade is finished.

The UMass marching band is one of just three collegiate bands performing in the parade.

The sun is beginning to rise and we are just a few hours from stepping off! #UMassRoses pic.twitter.com/kF5F9l8lAB — UMass Minuteman Band (@UMassBand) January 1, 2018

Band director Timothy Anderson told 22News that participating in the parade is a great honor.

“The @RoseParade is a chance to represent the University and the Commonwealth on the biggest stage we’ve ever had.” — @UMassBand director Timothy Todd Anderson pic.twitter.com/hu63oopiGs — UMass Amherst (@UMassAmherst) January 1, 2018

The 400-member band plans to perform “Firework” by singer Katy Perry, along with the UMass fight song, and “God Bless America.”