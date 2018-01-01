Turning your New Year’s resolutions into reality

(WWLP) – Every January 1, millions of people set goals to get more fit, start a healthier diet or even quit bad habits, but those goals can fall apart rather quickly.

“I’ve been doing it for many years, and just hoping that my health holds out and I can keep coming,” western Massachusetts resident Paul Wilson said “Because, I just love the gym.”

Many people like Paul set the same goal of working out frequently for the new year, but find that they just can’t stick it out.

According to US Health News, 80 percent of people fail with New Year’s resolutions every year. That means only 20 percent succeed.

The general manager of Best Fitness in Springfield told 22News that he thinks the key to any successful fitness resolution is starting small.

“A lot of the reason that people might tend to fail is because they set the bar too high.. trying to do too much too soon,” Scott McGregor said. “So that’s why it’s really important. The small changes, maybe one change this week, another change the next week… and then over the course of the year, it’s gonna pay off pretty big.”

One person told 22News that they hope to be part of the 20 percent who succeed with a resolution in 2018.

“Always is health and fitness too, but one of my other goals is to do more for other people in our community, and not just focus on yourself but look for the people around you who need more help,” Stephanie Giannakopoulos said.

Whether your goal is to increase your fruit and vegetable intake or spend more time with family, research shows success starts with being mindful, getting specific, trusting yourself more and finding a passion.