Time-lapse: A look at the construction of MGM Springfield in 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is set to open in September this year.

22News has a time-lapse of MGM Springfield’s progress over the last year shot by one of our Springfield skycams.

Construction began on the casino in late 2015. Now it’s set to open in September and much progress has been made.

We still don’t know which restaurants and retail stores will be opening inside the 960-million dollar casino, but we have seen photos of what the interior will look like.

Watch the video to see the progress of the MGM Springfield casino.