Taunton house fire forces 8 into bitter cold

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Eight people were displaced Monday when a fire broke out inside their Taunton home.

Firefighters responded around 8:30 a.m. to Parker Terrace and arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the home and the second floor and attic fully involved.

In addition to the flames, the crews had to contend with the frigid temperatures, which made for an icy and hazardous scene.

“A fire during these conditions is even more dangerous than a fire in regular conditions,” Taunton Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw said. “Especially to the guys, the men and women that are working the scenes and fighting.”

“Water is your main attack in a fire so we’re creating an ice rink everywhere,” he added. “There’s slips and falls.”

All eight people who were inside the home got out safely, according to Bradshaw. No injuries were reported.

It took firefighters a little more than two hours to extinguish the flames.

Bradshaw said the home is likely a total loss. The American Red Cross and Taunton Emergency Management Agency responded to assist those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Bradshaw said his department has had a busy week. In fact, he said there were two other small fires going on in the city when firefighters were called to Parker Terrace.