Springfield’s elected officials looking forward to year of change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The new year comes with new leadership, and not just new leadership, but new ideas.



This marks the second term as City Council President for Orlando Ramos. Ramos was unanimously elected as President.



Alongside his daughter, he chose former State Rep. Cheryl Coakley Rivera to give the oath of office.



In his speech, Ramos talked about reducing urban blight by boosting code enforcement.



He also talked about strengthening relationships between the police and the community and mandating a strong residency requirement for city employees, along with a few surprises.



“It may surprise a lot of people that dog parks are going to be one of my top priorities,” Ramos told 22News. “We want to bring dog parks to the city of Springfield so that is going to be one of the things I will be working on over the next several months.”



Also on Monday, longtime Springfield City Councilor Kateri Walsh was unanimously elected to Vice President.



And the city council drew numbers for their customary seat shuffling.

Ramos also told 22News he looks forward to continuing policies that maintain diversity and denounce bigotry, hatred and terror.