Springfield looks to create temporary warming shelters for homeless people

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The cold weather is forcing the area’s homeless into shelters to survive.

Shelters are at capacity as the bone chilling cold continues to put western Massachusetts in the deep freeze.

It’s expected to warm up a bit mid-week before another blast of cold air.

Last week, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News he was still reviewing the possibility of opening up some temporary warming shelters to handle the extra capacity for homeless people looking for a place to stay.

Springfield implemented their cold weather response plan. The city’s health department is giving people rides to shelters where no one is turned away.

Jonathan Hilton, who is homeless, told 22News, “They usually accept anybody. But it’s only if you are disrespectful. One guy brought in a weapon. They asked him to get rid of it, he said he wouldn’t. You have to give respect to earn respect and they’ll let you in no problem.”

Hilton told 22News he came from Georgia to start a marijuana farm in western Massachusetts and has put it all on the line.

City Council President Orlando Ramos told 22News he’s making homelessness a priority in 2018, “It’s an important issue, especially with the cold weather that we have been having over the last few days. We want to make sure that we get these folks indoors. It’s a priority of mine and my colleagues to work together with the state legislature to advocate for more funding.”