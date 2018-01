AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six people are without a home after an early morning fire in Agawam.

Agawam Deputy Fire Chief Bernard Calvi told 22News they were called to 37 Federal Street for a report of a fire at 7:00 a.m.

The fire is under control now, but firefighters are still at the home to make sure it’s completely out. There were no injuries.

The American Red Cross has been called in to help the residents find somewhere else to stay. Calvi said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.