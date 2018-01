MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being asked to avoid Stebbins Road in Monson after a single car accident closed a portion of the road.

According to the Monson Police Department, two people have been taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Crews are currently working to extinguish the car that caught on fire and remove it from the road.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

