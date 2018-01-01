Portion of I-91 northbound closed after car catches on fire

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of I-91 northbound lane has been blocked off after a car caught on fire, Monday evening.

According to State Trooper Joel Daoust, reports about the car on fire came in around 10:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, but according to a video sent to 22News via ReportIt, the car was completely engulfed in flames.

The breakdown lane and right lane have been closed while crews work to put out the fire and clear the road.

There is no word on when the roads will reopen.

