Photos: Valor “Ciphers” Midseason Return Episode

(CW) – Nora (Christina Ochoa), Gallo (Matt Barr) and Thea (Melissa Roxburgh) join forces to try to decode an important message.
Feeling disappointed, Col. Haskins (Nigel Thatch) considers making a big change.
Anna Fricke wrote the episode, directed by David McWhirter (#110). The episode airs on January 1st, 2018.
Valor “Ciphers”
Valor “Ciphers” x
Latest Galleries
-
Super moon December 2017
-
Sunderland attempted robbery suspect
-
Riverdale “Chapter Fifteen: Nighthawks”
-
Jessica Kooreman’s childhood photos
-
Joey Mantia’s childhood photos
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags