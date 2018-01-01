Photos: Valor “Ciphers” Midseason Return Episode

(CW) – Nora (Christina Ochoa), Gallo (Matt Barr) and Thea (Melissa Roxburgh) join forces to try to decode an important message.

Feeling disappointed, Col. Haskins (Nigel Thatch) considers making a big change.

Anna Fricke wrote the episode, directed by David McWhirter (#110). The episode airs on January 1st, 2018.

