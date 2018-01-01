Pets should not be left out in the cold during cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – (WWLP) – These cold temperatures could be dangerous for your pets if they’re left outside.

Dogs can get hypothermia and frostbite if they’re left outside for extended periods of time.

Pets should also not be left alone in a car during cold weather.

The cars can act as refrigerators that hold in the cold and can cause animals to freeze.

“Have somebody babysit your dog or cat,” Evangeline Roy of Chicopee told 22News. “Leave it in the house with somebody, it’s safer.”

