OUI charge for Greenfield man who allegedly crashed speeding car, abandoned it

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield man is facing an OUI charge after he allegedly led Whatley and Deerfield police officers on a brief chase before crashing his car and abandoning it.

According to a post on the Whatley Police Department Facebook page, the man was seen speeding down Route 5 and 10 around 11:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve. When officers tried to stop him, he allegedly kept speeding, forcing the officers to end their pursuit or risk endangering other drivers on the road.

Whatley police said in the post that just a short time later, officers found the car crashed in the area of the I-91 on-ramp in Hatfield. The driver left the site of the crash, but was found and arrested just after 1:00 in the morning on North Hatfield Road in Hatfield.

In addition to OUI, the man was charged with operating to endanger, and refusing to stop for police. He was released on $2,000 bail and has an arraignment scheduled for later this week.

Whatley police said no one was hurt.