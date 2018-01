New Year’s Day: What’s open, what’s closed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Happy New Year!

22News is Working For You with a look at what is open, and what is not:

Banks : Most closed

: Most closed Courts : Closed

: Closed Federal Offices : Closed

: Closed Libraries : Closed

: Closed Liquor Stores : Open

: Open Malls : Open

: Open Municipal Offices : Closed

: Closed Post Office : Closed, no mail delivery

: Closed, no mail delivery Public Transit : See below for changes

: See below for changes Registry of Motor Vehicles : Closed

: Closed Restaurants : Open

: Open Retail Stores : Open

: Open Stock Market : Closed

: Closed Supermarkets: Open

Public Transit:

BRTA : No service

: No service FRTA : No bus service, JWO Transit Center closed

: No bus service, JWO Transit Center closed PVTA: Sunday service schedule. Click here for more information.